Despite new law, abortion debate marches on

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Hoosier State became the first in the nation to pass new legislation that would restrict abortion since the supreme court overturned roe v wade.

The new legislation nearly bans abortions in the state entirely, but pro-life and pro-choice groups have not let up in their fight.

On Saturday, protestors gathered in 90° South Bend heat in front of the Jon Hunt Plaza to rally against Indiana lawmakers’ decision to ban abortions.

“Now, with Senate Bill 1, we already have 33 counties of our 92 counties in Indiana that are health care deserts, and the message this sends to doctors is you can’t do business here,” said Ross Deal, candidate (D) for Indiana House District 7.

A Maternity Care Desert means that maternity health care services are limited or absent, either through lack of services or barriers to a woman’s ability to access care. Indiana currently ranks third highest in maternal mortality rate.

“That’s one of the big problems with Senate Bill 1 is that it’s forced birth, and forced birth is not pro-life, said Deal.

Some pro-life supporters ask if this bill is “truly pro-life” since it doesn’t protect all unborn babies.

“We’re disappointed that the bill doesn’t protect all preborn Hoosiers from the violence of abortion,” said Melanie Garcia Lyon, executive director at Voices for Life.

“Abortion is the intentional taking of human life, and the result of abortion is the death of a child, said Indiana Rep. Joanna King (R) Middlebury. “I believe in the sanctity of life, and I believe life begins at conception. I believe life is a gift, and this body has the duty to protect life.”

But pro-choice demonstrators see this bill as a pregnant women’s rights taking a back seat to the baby they are carrying and not addressing children who are already born.

“People who say they value life are actually putting a higher value on the preborn than those that are already born,” said Deal. “Again, our system is failing kids that are already here and mothers that are struggling.”

Indiana’s new abortion ban is one of the most restrictive in the country, and while the pro-life side says this win for their camp doesn’t go far enough, the pro-choice side is adamant that this fight isn’t over, and this loss can be remedied at the ballot box this November.

“This is not a Democratic or Republican issue,” said Dr. Heidi Beidinger, a professor at Notre Dame and candidate (D) for Indiana House District 5. “This is a human rights issue. This is humanity. I think coming together, working together, we’re going to be able to turn this thing around.”

According to the Pew Research Center, 61% of U.S. adults believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, leading others on the pro-choice side to see this as religious overreach and a clear violation of the First Amendment’s right to religious freedom.

“I have my own faith; they have their own faith,” said Beidinger. “But an extreme group of people has decided that their faith supersedes mine; their faith is more important than mine, and they’re telling me how I’m supposed to live. This is not America.”

South Bend Mayor James Mueller also weighed in on the abortion ban in Indiana, saying:

“I am outraged by the extremism of our state legislators and their betrayal of Hoosier values. Their ban on abortion and critical medical care is an assault on liberty and women’s rights and will result in more preventable deaths in our state. Extreme legislation like this also hinders our efforts to attract and retain talent and build a better future for all residents. As we now face the painful lessons of the past, we must continue to uphold life, liberty, and equality for all and work to ensure our laws reflect our values and the will of the people. I stand with women in their fight for freedom, equality, and access to medical care.”

This new law could also have economic consequences in Indiana.

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and engine company Cummins have already said that the state’s abortion ban will affect how they do business in the Hoosier state. Each company employs about 10,000 Hoosiers each.

The law goes into effect on September 15.

