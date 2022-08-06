‘Spellapalooza!’ brings local leaders together for a good cause at the Civic Theatre

Many community leaders gathered for Spellapalooza 2022.
Many community leaders gathered for Spellapalooza 2022.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Community leaders put their spelling abilities to the test on Friday for a good cause!

The spelling bee took a fun, crazy twist on their usual annual event. South Bend Mayor James Mueller, St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman, and WNDU’s very own Christine Karsten participated at the Civic Theatre.

Proceeds from the spelling bee went to “Gentlemen and Scholars.”

Gentlemen and Scholars provides St. Joseph County’s youth with the skills and resources necessary to become the best versions of themselves.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman on her way home from work explained what she saw to 16 News Now moments after the crash.
Witness tried helping victims in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
Edith Schmucker
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski has died after car crash in Nappanee.
Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in Elkhart County crash
The Michiana community remembers Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson who were killed in a car crash...
Michiana community remembers Walorski staffers killed in crash

Latest News

'Spellapalooza!' at the Civic Theatre.
'Spellapalooza!' at the Civic Theatre
First Fridays: Totally 80's.
First Fridays: Totally 80's
Indiana legislature approves abortion ban.
Indiana legislature approves abortion ban
Notre Dame Football kicks off 2022 fall camp
Notre Dame Football kicks off 2022 fall camp