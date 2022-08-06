‘Spellapalooza!’ brings local leaders together for a good cause at the Civic Theatre

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Community leaders put their spelling abilities to the test on Friday for a good cause!

The spelling bee took a fun, crazy twist on their usual annual event. South Bend Mayor James Mueller, St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman, and WNDU’s very own Christine Karsten participated at the Civic Theatre.

Proceeds from the spelling bee went to “Gentlemen and Scholars.”

Gentlemen and Scholars provides St. Joseph County’s youth with the skills and resources necessary to become the best versions of themselves.

