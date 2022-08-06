SBMA celebrates 75-years with special ‘Family Day’

SBMA Family Day
SBMA Family Day(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Museum of Art celebrated 75-years with a special Family Day: ‘A Carnival For All Ages.’

The event’s purpose was to showcase the museum while engaging with the community.

For free, families were invited to enjoy carnival games, participate in scavenger hunt, and see live demonstrations, as well as contribute to a community mural.

Families could win fun prizes, including South Bend Cubs tickets, see secret rooms in the museum, and more.

“This is the first time we’re actually opening up most of our museum to the public. So, we have a scavenger hunt, and you can explore all of the different galleries, and see what we have to offer, and you’ll be going upstairs to all of our secret little studios and see what we do up there, so yeah, we’re very excited,” said Valerie Jairosi, the museum’s Communication’s and Marketing Manager.

For information about the South Bend Museum of Art and it’s upcoming events, click here.

