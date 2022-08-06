SBCIBE hosts drive-thru backpack rally

Backpack Rally SBCIBE
Backpack Rally SBCIBE(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo once again held their annual Back to School Backpack Drive-Thru Rally.

In order to help ease the burden for struggling families, backpacks stuffed full of school supplies catered to each grade level were handed out for free at a first come first serve basis.

Resource bags were also given out to parents, full of things like deodorant, laundry detergent and other essentials for this school year.

The drive-thru rally this year had cars lined all the way down the corner of the block.

“Well for one, it helps our community. Especially those families who might be struggling. Unfortunately, as we know, a lot of prices of things are going up. You know, food, school supplies, clothing, things like that, so this just allows for the families to be able to take something off their minds, and really to help them out here,” said Latorya Greene, The Chapter’s President.

If you would like to show your support and donate to next year’s Backpack rally, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edith Schmucker
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers
Funeral, visitation announced for Rep. Jackie Walorski
Officials say Trevor Jacob Reasonover, 30, of Osceola died from his injuries.
One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway in St. Joseph County
A woman on her way home from work explained what she saw to 16 News Now moments after the crash.
Witness tried helping victims in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski
Vigil held to remember Jackie Walorski, other victims
Vigil held to remember Jackie Walorski, other victims

Latest News

SBMA Family Day
SBMA celebrates 75-years with special ‘Family Day’
Get Wet for a Vet 10 years
10th anniversary of Get Wet for a Vet
WNDU Vault: School program to teach safety lessons to 'latchkey' kids
WNDU Vault: School program to teach safety lessons to 'latchkey' kids
WNDU Vault: Paying teachers based on performance
WNDU Vault: Paying teachers based on performance