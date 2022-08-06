SBCIBE hosts drive-thru backpack rally

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo once again held their annual Back to School Backpack Drive-Thru Rally.

In order to help ease the burden for struggling families, backpacks stuffed full of school supplies catered to each grade level were handed out for free at a first come first serve basis.

Resource bags were also given out to parents, full of things like deodorant, laundry detergent and other essentials for this school year.

The drive-thru rally this year had cars lined all the way down the corner of the block.

“Well for one, it helps our community. Especially those families who might be struggling. Unfortunately, as we know, a lot of prices of things are going up. You know, food, school supplies, clothing, things like that, so this just allows for the families to be able to take something off their minds, and really to help them out here,” said Latorya Greene, The Chapter’s President.

If you would like to show your support and donate to next year’s Backpack rally, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.