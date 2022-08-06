QB situation unclear as Notre Dame football starts fall camp

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The ‘Freeman Era’ for Notre Dame football is underway, as fall camp started Friday morning.

“You know just from today -- again it’s the first day -- (I’m) excited to get back out there,” said Marcus Freeman in a presser immediately following practice.

“I was pleased with the effort. I look forward to going back and watching a little film and really continuing to work out the details. You know like any Day 1 you knew the energy would be there, but this is a starting point and we have to continue to move forward from here.”

One area that the Irish will need to clear up in order to move forward is that of the starting quarterback position.

Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne are locked in what’s effectively a two-man race at this point for the job. Buchner appeared in all but two of Notre Dame’s regular season games last year, occasionally spelling the since-departed Jack Coan and providing an added layer of mobility.

On the other hand, Pyne was the main signal-caller for both the blue and gold teams in this year’s Spring Game after Buchner sustained a minor injury and was held out of the contest.

Freeman says there’s no set timetable on when he’ll name a starter, but he wants to do it, in his words, “as soon as possible.”

“I love the competition aspect of it,” Freeman said. “I think competition really helps people grow, but as soon as we’re ready to name a starting quarterback we’re going to do it. We’re not waiting for a certain time or certain days; we just need to make sure we’re ready to name a starting quarterback and we will.”

On day 1, it was Buchner who appeared to receive a good chunk of the first-team reps, but coach Freeman says that each will get opportunities to play with the 1′s as the coaches look to further evaluate things.

