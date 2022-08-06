Pet Vet: Heart Murmurs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you take your pet to the veterinarian, you may be told your dog or cat has a “heart murmur”, but what does that mean?

Our own Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joins us to discuss heart murmurs, and what they actually mean for your pets’ health.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS, or by shooting him an email at Michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.