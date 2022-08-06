DTSB First Fridays: Totally 80′s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a totally 80′s roller skating party in downtown South Bend on Friday.

The city celebrated August’s first Friday by setting up a roller rink in the 200 block of S. Michigan Street. There was karaoke, rides, vendors, and more!

“We want people to make memories, these First Fridays are our chance to get people downtown to experience something new and fun and to make positive memories with our downtown,” said Kylie Carter, the DTSB Director of Marketing and Events.

First Fridays coincided this month with Summer Restaurant Weeks, which involves special deals with 22 downtown restaurants.

