10th anniversary of Get Wet for a Vet

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 10th anniversary of the Get Wet for a Vet fundraiser took place Saturday.

Hundreds of motorcycle riders kicked off the event with a 50 mile escorted ride.

Following that, attendees were invited to enjoy some food, raffles and prizes, live music, beer, compete in the cornhole tournament, and of course, get dunked, or dunk someone else in the famous dunk tank that gave the fundraiser it’s name.

“About 85% of our annual funds come from today. So, just seeing the community when they’re here and they’re giving, that’s just each Veteran we can help, because of the community, their outreach,” said Jim Mertherd, Get Wet with a Vet’s President.

Metherd told 16 News Now that in the first 9 years of their existence, Get Wet with a Vet has raised over $300,000. All of which has stayed local to support Michiana’s Veterans.

