Whistle Pigs take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Performing Arts Center on Friday.

Fridays by the Fountain take place every Friday during the summer from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza. Whistle Pigs took the stage while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.

The Morris Performing Arts Center is hosting the weekly event for its 22nd year.

“It doesn’t cost anything to come out here unless you buy food at the food truck,” says concertgoer Jim Felix. “It’s free, good entertainment. It’s nice to get out and mingle with people and be a part of the community.”

Keep in mind: the Morris Performing Arts Center is undergoing renovations, so you won’t be able to go inside it.

