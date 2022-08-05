Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Visitation arrangements have been made for Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee after she died in a crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday afternoon that also killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers.

Schmucker was the driver of the other vehicle killed in that crash.

Visitation will be held next Saturday, Aug. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Thompson Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home in Nappanee.

According to the obituary posted by Thompson Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Schmucker is remembered as a loving mother who leaves behind three boys. She worked at Miller’s Merry Manor in Wakarusa and loved caring for her patients.

