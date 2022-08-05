Vigil held to remember Jackie Walorski, other victims

By Monica Murphy and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered for a vigil Thursday to remember the victims in a Wednesday deadly crash: Jackie Walorski, Zach Potts, Emma Thomson and Edith Schmucker.

The vigil took place at Jimtown High School.

“When Jackie looked at you, she looked with eyes of hope,” said Organizer Tim Henke.

“I’m Congresswoman Susan Brooks. I represented Indiana’s 5th Congressional District with Jackie. Proudly represented the 2nd District...We went in to Congress together and she was my sister. She was my best friend in Congress. She relied on that bible every night and every morning,” said Brooks.

“A lot of people know Jackie as Jackie, or Jackie Walorski. I know Jackie as Jackie Swihart, my wife...Jackie took charge of whatever room she walked into, and it wasn’t because she was six foot tall,” Dean Swihart said.

“This is really, really hard. I did not want my mom to have to go through this and a funeral and who knows what else... You can’t believe how much this hurts,” said Jackie’s brother.

“She had a terrible accident, but from that she is now in the presence of God for all eternity; and let’s thank the Lord for that,” said a veteran.

Zach’s family attended the vigil and sat in the front row.

People describe Zach as someone who was hardworking and passionate.

They also said he was a great leader.

Family and friends took a moment to remember Emma too.

“She was from Pennsylvania but she liked to take South Bend Chocolate popcorn home, back to D.C. to the staff there,” Brooks said.

Henke and others prayed for Edith’s family.

Edith was a mom and caregiver.

