Technical Media Producer (F/T)

Job Category: Operations

Requisition Number: TECHN005540

Job Details

Description

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU-TV is a great place for experienced television professionals to make their next career move. Located on the campus of The University of Notre Dame, WNDU is a top-notch multimedia company who has invested heavily in the latest news gathering and production technology to better serve our community. WNDU is the market leader and South Bend Indiana’s NBC, Antenna TV, Circle TV, and The Grio affiliate. WNDU serves more than 279,000 households in the 96th television DMA. It’s an ideal location close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. Home to The University of Notre Dame, Indiana University South Bend, and Saint Mary’s College, the South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment.

Job Description/Summary:

WNDU Multimedia, a Gray Television station, is looking for an individual that is a high-energy, self- starter with excellent communication skills. The Technical Media Producer/Director will direct live and prerecorded television and web productions as assigned. You will also monitor on-air signals and ingest daily programming and commercials. Strong computer skills and excellent organizational skills are required.

Duties and responsibilities will include (but not be limited to) the following:

Direct Newscasts

Direct commercial productions

Monitor on-air signal

Ingest daily programming and commercials

Qualifications/Requirements:

◾ You will need to be a team player and self-starter with excellent communication skills. The most qualified candidate should have previous newscast directing and/or master control experience. Experience with Ross Vision Switchers, Ross Overdrive, and Nverzion Automation is a plus, but not required. Applicants should have strong computer skills, excellent communication, and organizational skills.

Interested applicants can, go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, we encourage you to upload your resume and cover letter

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, and transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Qualifications

Behaviors

Preferred

Team Player: Works well as a member of a group

Motivations

Preferred

Self-Starter: Inspired to perform without outside help

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.