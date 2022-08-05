Salvation Army holds back to school drive in Elkhart

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Salvation Army is helping to get kids ready to go back to school.

Their “Back 2 School” event happened on Friday outside the Matterhorn Conference Center. It is aimed at children 17 and under who come from low-income families.

The Salvation Army had 121 backpacks to give out, as well as gift cards for Martin’s, shoes, and much more. They even partnered with local salons to offer free haircuts for the kids!

“We want to help families that maybe don’t have enough access to things that they need on top of going back to school,” said Joshua Hubbard, a Lieutenant win the Elkhart Salvation Army. “So, families that have to think about, okay, do I buy a new book bag for my kid or do I get groceries for dinner? We don’t ever want to have a family decide between basic needs and other basic needs, so the Salvation Army is here to alleviate those things as often as we can, and for this season, it’s back to school items.”

The Elkhart Salvation Army’s next big event will be Thanksgiving, held again at the Matterhorn Conference Center to help feed Elkhart families.

