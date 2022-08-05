Penn HS Infielder RJ Cromartie commits to Notre Dame

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - This week was a big week for Notre Dame baseball fans, as the Fighting Irish added another top prospect from Michiana.

Penn High School infielder RJ Cromartie announced his decision to commit to the Irish Wednesday afternoon.

This follows the commitment of South Bend Saint Joseph outfielder Jayce Lee on Tuesday. Both are incoming juniors in the class of 2024.

Cromartie said there’s a big weight off his shoulders after finding his home.

“It feels amazing, you know? It’s been a long dream of mine to come here and I’m happy to finally make it come true,” Cromartie said. “It’s really indescribable right now just to be here and know that I’ll be playing here in just a few years. Growing up it’s always been my dad telling me, ‘You need to go to Notre Dame, I want you to go to Notre Dame,’ and I was just like ‘Nah man I want to go to college, I want to enjoy it.’ But then as I got older, I just kind of flipped it and started coming here more often and I just realized this is the place I wanted to be.

“Just being here, my family can come watch; I’m not traveling to Indy all the time, so I’ll be close to home and people in the city can come out,” he added. “I definitely feel like I bring local talent, some athleticism, and I’m just happy to be here.”

