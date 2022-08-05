One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a crash on Thursday afternoon that left one man dead and another man injured.

Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the area of McKinley Highway and Hoosier Avenue. Their initial investigation found that Trevor Jacob Reasonover, 30, of Osceola was driving west on McKinley Highway and that a 30-year-old Mishawaka man was driving east on McKinley Highway when their vehicles collided.

Reasonover was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His family has been notified. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday.

The other driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

