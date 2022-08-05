One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway in St. Joseph County

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a crash on Thursday afternoon that left one man dead and another man injured.

Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the area of McKinley Highway and Hoosier Avenue. Their initial investigation found that Trevor Jacob Reasonover, 30, of Osceola was driving west on McKinley Highway and that a 30-year-old Mishawaka man was driving east on McKinley Highway when their vehicles collided.

Reasonover was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His family has been notified. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday.

The other driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman on her way home from work explained what she saw to 16 News Now moments after the crash.
Witness tried helping victims in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski has died after car crash in Nappanee.
Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in Elkhart County crash
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others dead after crash in Elkhart County
The Michiana community remembers Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson who were killed in a car crash...
Michiana community remembers Walorski staffers killed in crash

Latest News

Edith Schmucker
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers
Details regarding the visitation and funeral for late Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski have been...
Funeral, visitation announced for Rep. Jackie Walorski
Visitation arrangements have been made for Edith Jo Schmucker after she died in a crash in...
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in deadly crash
It won’t be long before the streets of St. Joseph, Michigan are transformed into beautiful...
Chalk the Block gets underway in St. Joseph