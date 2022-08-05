Michiana community remembers Walorski staffers killed in crash

The Michiana community remembers Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson who were killed in a car crash...
The Michiana community remembers Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson who were killed in a car crash on Wednesday.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Those being remembered in the aftermath of a terrible tragedy on Wednesday are two of Walorski’s staff, Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson.

Zachery Potts was the District Director for Walorski. Thomson was her Communications Director.

Commissioner Andy Kostielney remembered Potts for his dedication. He said Zach could always be found by Jackie’s side... and was a joy to those who worked with him and knew him.

“I had a couple of social media posts,” Kostielney recalled. “I got some responses. Former Sec. of State for Indiana called Zach the machine because he just worked hard all the time. But he also had this wit about him. He was just, he was funny, he would poke fun at himself, poke fun at everyone. He always kept things in the proper perspective. He was an amazing young man we are going to miss him terribly.”

Thomson was only 28-years-old, and already had many friends, colleagues, and family who say she was so much more than just a communications director with a bright future. They describe her as a D.C. professional, and a woman of faith with a great personality.

16 News Now sat down with her best friend of 14 years, Kaitlyn Fritz, as she looked back on their time together.

“I think I would just tell her how grateful I am,” Kaitlyn Fritz said. “You know, not many people get friends that last two years, nonetheless 14. I really cherish all of the memories we’ve had and going on weekend trips to Hershey (PA) doing a spa day to Galentine’s Day and getting dressed up for prom and the good times and the bad. You know, we’ve grown together.”

Emma previously worked as a campaign manager and communications director for Congressman John Joyce.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman on her way home from work explained what she saw to 16 News Now moments after the crash.
Witness tried helping victims in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski has died after car crash in Nappanee.
Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in Elkhart County crash
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others dead after crash in Elkhart County
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
Lincoln Leuchtner
Suspect identified in machete attack in Elkhart Walmart parking lot

Latest News

Abortion debate continues as legislators seek to remove rape, incest exceptions
Welter and Walorski friendship
Local Sports Radio Legend Harold Welter talks friendship with Jackie Walorski
Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer reflects on Walorski's death one day after meeting with her in person.
Warsaw mayor met with Rep. Jackie Walorski just hours before fatal crash
Remembering Emma Thomson.
Remembering Emma Thomson