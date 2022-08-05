Michiana community remembers Walorski staffers killed in crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Those being remembered in the aftermath of a terrible tragedy on Wednesday are two of Walorski’s staff, Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson.

Zachery Potts was the District Director for Walorski. Thomson was her Communications Director.

Commissioner Andy Kostielney remembered Potts for his dedication. He said Zach could always be found by Jackie’s side... and was a joy to those who worked with him and knew him.

“I had a couple of social media posts,” Kostielney recalled. “I got some responses. Former Sec. of State for Indiana called Zach the machine because he just worked hard all the time. But he also had this wit about him. He was just, he was funny, he would poke fun at himself, poke fun at everyone. He always kept things in the proper perspective. He was an amazing young man we are going to miss him terribly.”

Thomson was only 28-years-old, and already had many friends, colleagues, and family who say she was so much more than just a communications director with a bright future. They describe her as a D.C. professional, and a woman of faith with a great personality.

16 News Now sat down with her best friend of 14 years, Kaitlyn Fritz, as she looked back on their time together.

“I think I would just tell her how grateful I am,” Kaitlyn Fritz said. “You know, not many people get friends that last two years, nonetheless 14. I really cherish all of the memories we’ve had and going on weekend trips to Hershey (PA) doing a spa day to Galentine’s Day and getting dressed up for prom and the good times and the bad. You know, we’ve grown together.”

Emma previously worked as a campaign manager and communications director for Congressman John Joyce.

