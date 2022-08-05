Indiana House passes amended abortion ban bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana lawmakers have been quick to adjust to the new legal landscape regarding abortion.

A bill that would ban “95 plus percent” of all abortions easily passed in the Indiana House of Representatives this afternoon.

It’s hard to imagine anything being said at today’s debate that hasn’t been said already during the legislature’s two-week special session, but there were some surprises and some displays of raw emotion.

“The last two weeks have changed me profoundly. I moved in my ideology in ways I never imagined, and I’m now open to applause and criticism from both sides. That’s okay, but here’s what I know for now and I hope that you can respect it,” said Rep. Ann Vermilion, (R) Marion. “I believe that we have a right to save that unborn baby and I believe we must legislate to protect that life, but I am equally a pro-woman, pro-choice Republican woman and I believe that no government should take away a woman’s ability for safe medical care during an unwanted, unplanned pregnancy.”

Rep. Vermilion is a hospital administrator who wondered whether bill supporters were seeing the forest through the trees regarding the apparent unwillingness of health care professionals to work in a state that bans abortion. “I believe that the lord Jesus would never call a woman a murderer, a pro-abortion, nor a baby killer. I despite those words. I think we have to get rid of them. I think they’re purposeful and I think they’re propaganda and I don’t think they’re love.”

Meantime Rep. Maureen Bauer, (D) South Bend fought back tears and clutched a tissue as she addressed fellow lawmakers. “You may not have thought that these women would have shown up. Maybe that we weren’t paying attention to what this body is doing, but people in the State of Indiana are getting involved in politics as if their futures depended on it. I have seen rallies in my community of South Bend, Mishawaka, places like Elkhart, Goshen, Osceola, LaPorte, women and girls, brothers and husbands sanding by their wives, fathers speaking up for their daughters from every corner of this state, people are demanding that their voices be heard by this legislature to demand equal rights under the law. To have the same control over their body that Is guaranteed to any man in Indiana.”

The abortion ban bill was approved by a vote of 62 to 38.

Among those voting yes were DeVon, King, Pressel, Teshka, and Wesco.

Among those voting no were Bauer, Dvorak, and Nisly.

Since the bill was amended in the house, plans call for it to be brought back to the Senate where members will decide to accept or reject those changes.

If the changes are accepted, the bill moves on to the governor’s desk.

