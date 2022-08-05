Indiana House passes amended abortion ban bill, inflation relief bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR/WNDU) - The Indiana House passed an amended abortion ban bill and an inflation relief bill on Friday.

Both bills will head back to the Indiana Senate.

Indiana lawmakers started work during a special session on July 25. The session, called for by Gov. Eric Holcomb, will allow lawmakers to consider abortion ban legislation and how to give Hoosiers a tax break given the state’s surplus.

Under Indiana code, the special session must end no later than Aug. 14, 2022, but legislative leaders anticipate concluding their business within two weeks after convening.

Timeline of events - Friday, Aug. 5

Indiana House has passed #AbortionBan bill 62-38. Now goes to Senate. pic.twitter.com/Zd15NEoOlc — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) August 5, 2022

2:24 p.m. - The House passed an amended abortion ban bill. It now goes back to the Senate to consider the changes.

12:25 p.m. - The debate over the abortion ban bill has passed 2 hours.

12:20 p.m. - Rep. Renee Pack says she is standing against further oppression of girls & women in the state of Indiana. Says beliefs of Republican representatives should not be put on the women of Indiana. Passionately objects to being called a murderer by colleagues.

11:30 a.m. - Some Republicans continue criticism of the GOP bill saying it does not go far enough. Rep. Matt Hostettler is urging his fellow Republicans to come back in the next session and strengthen the ban.

10:40 a.m. - Democrats strongly voiced their opposition to the abortion ban. Among their remarks: “Sadly women will lose,” “Don’t pretend the abortion ban will not kill women,” “Health care providers and doctors will flee our state.”

10:35 a.m. - The House is now debating SB 1, the abortion ban bill.

10:14 a.m. - The House passed SB 2 for inflation relief 93-6.

The version passed Friday morning would make Indiana taxpayers eligible for $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus under an apparent deal reached among Republican legislators. The measure overwhelmingly passed the House on Friday morning and GOP Senators have already signaled they will pass it.

Those payments will be less than the $225 refunds that were originally proposed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb but the deal represents a concession from GOP senators who were reluctant to go along with that plan.

10:10 a.m. - Rep. James DeLaney (D) likened the current inflation relief proposal to an empty pinata or a cookie jar filled with store-bought wafers. He said from the House floor that the surplus could potentially provide six times more relief to Hoosiers than what Republican leaders proposed.

9:46 a.m. - The House is starting with SB 2 (tax refund plan). Sponsor Rep. Tim Brown said the Senate supports the compromise package being considered. Rep. Greg Porter (D) said it is a missed opportunity to do more for Hoosiers.

9:45 a.m. - The House is reconvening for votes on SB 1 and SB 2.

Timeline of events - Thursday, Aug. 4

2:50 p.m. - An amendment to remove the exception for fatal fetal anomalies failed

2:24 p.m. - A Democrat Amendment to add the abortion issue to the November ballot failed.

2:03 p.m. - After a contentious debate on Amendment 20 to remove the rape and incest exceptions. The motion failed with a vote of 39 to 61. The majority of the 71 Republicans in the House voted to remove the exceptions.

1:50 p.m. - An amendment changing language to define an abortion exemption in cases of serious medical risk was approved.

1:33 p.m. - The House is considering amendments to the abortion ban bill.

12:30 p.m. - The Senate Tax and Fiscal Police committee passed an amended version of HB1001 with a 10-1 vote. In committee, the bill was stripped and now reads like SB2 (funding to support women) and SB3 (inflationary relief). This comes after the House stripped SB2, to make it read like HB1001.

Timeline of events - Tuesday, Aug. 2

6:10 p.m. - The amended version of Senate Bill 1 passed out of the House Courts and Criminal Code committee by a vote of 8-5. The bill now heads to the full House for consideration.

11:25 a.m. - The Indiana House Ways & Means committee unanimously passed, amended and stripped Senate Bill 2 on to the full House of Representatives. The bill now includes all of the language from House Bill 1001, which focused on the $225 taxpayer refund.

They also stripped out the Hoosier Families First Fund, which would provide $45 million for eligible existing and new programs to address:

Funding to support the health of pregnant mothers

Maternal support services and pregnancy resource centers

Access to contraception

Pregnancy planning, including removing barriers to long-acting reversible contraception

Needs of low-income families with children under 4 years old

Increased access to childcare

Support for foster and adoptive care

Programs to prevent children from entering the DCS system

Funding for Safe Haven Baby Boxes and more.

