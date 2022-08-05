Funeral, visitation announced for Rep. Jackie Walorski

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Details regarding the visitation and funeral for late Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski have been announced.

Walorski died in a two-vehicle crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday. Three others were killed in the crash, including two of Walorski’s staffers.

According to Palmer Funeral Home, visitation will be held at Granger Community Church on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, her funeral will also be held at Granger Community Church on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m.

