Former softball coach pleads guilty to sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local softball coach is pleading guilty to charges he molested a 14-year-old girl.

45-year-old Michael Feltz appeared in court on Thursday and entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement.

Feltz is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl while he was her travel league softball coach.

In a forensic interview, the victim disclosed that she and Feltz began to have sexual intercourse back in October 2021 when she was 13 years old. The last sexual contact reportedly took place on March 25.

Sentencing is set for September 2.

