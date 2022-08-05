First Alert Forecast: Isolated Downpours Friday, Hot and Humid for the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Patchy dense fog during the morning. Be prepared for changing visibilities when you head out the door. Patchy fog will be possible through at least 9am. Once the fog dissipates, we will be looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Temperatures will rise into the middle 80s during the afternoon, but the heat index will approach 90 degrees. After 1 or 2 in the afternoon a chance for a few isolated downpours or a brief thunderstorm is possible. Not everyone will see these, but locally heavy rain is possible. High of 85 degrees. Winds SE 0-5 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few isolated downpours or a brief thunderstorm during the early evening. Things clear out later in the evening with the clouds beginning to clear as well. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s, but it will remain muggy. Low of 67 degrees. Winds Calm.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with higher humidity throughout the day. It will be hot and humid with the highs in the upper 80s along with a heat index likely to push into the middle to upper 90s. No chance for rain showers. High of 88 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: The morning starts with a mixture of sun and clouds. High humidity will stay around through the evening. Temperatures will rise quickly into the upper 80s and the heat index will shoot into the middle to upper 90s. During the afternoon and evening a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms across Michiana. Those showers and storms will linger overnight. High of 88 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Monday will feature a few scattered showers during the middle of the day with a front moving in during the evening. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening with a few scattered showers lingering into early Tuesday morning. Then the sunshine comes back out with lower humidity and a break from the heat for a few days. Highs will be in the upper 70s through the middle of next week before the warmth returns with highs in the 80s through the end of our 10-day forecast. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, August 4th, 2022

Thursday’s High: 85

Thursday’s Low: 72

Precipitation: Trace

