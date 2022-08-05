City begins work on St. Joseph Riverbank Stabilization Project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend announces its Riverbank Stabilization Project along Riverside Drive near Yukon Street.

The city is teaming up with the Indiana DNR and the Great Lakes Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Program grants to make this project possible.

Erosion can lead to environmental impacts, harm to wildlife habitats, and destabilize roads, utilities, homes, and other man-made features.

The city hopes to reduce the addition of sediments and nutrients to the river in excess.

“This type of erosion is not an imminent threat, but it does cause some concern,” said South Bend City Engineer Kara Boyles. “We’re about 20-25 feet off the roadway, so it’s concerning to public infrastructure, the roadway, to utilities that are adjacent, and also, of course, is the impacts to the water quality itself.”

City engineers say the erosion in this section has been determined to be the most critical part of the riverbank needing attention.

“What happens when erosion takes place, and again, it’s a natural process, but the soil will then move into the river or stream, and it’s carrying with it sediment, and attached to sediment are nutrients like nitrogen, and phosphorus, which can create unhealthy aquatic habitats.”

Riverside Drive from Vassar Avenue to Angela Boulevard is currently closed due to the project.

The city plans to complete this project before October.

