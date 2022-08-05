City begins work on St. Joseph Riverbank Stabilization Project

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend announces its Riverbank Stabilization Project along Riverside Drive near Yukon Street.

The city is teaming up with the Indiana DNR and the Great Lakes Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Program grants to make this project possible.

Erosion can lead to environmental impacts, harm to wildlife habitats, and destabilize roads, utilities, homes, and other man-made features.

The city hopes to reduce the addition of sediments and nutrients to the river in excess.

“This type of erosion is not an imminent threat, but it does cause some concern,” said South Bend City Engineer Kara Boyles. “We’re about 20-25 feet off the roadway, so it’s concerning to public infrastructure, the roadway, to utilities that are adjacent, and also, of course, is the impacts to the water quality itself.”

City engineers say the erosion in this section has been determined to be the most critical part of the riverbank needing attention.

“What happens when erosion takes place, and again, it’s a natural process, but the soil will then move into the river or stream, and it’s carrying with it sediment, and attached to sediment are nutrients like nitrogen, and phosphorus, which can create unhealthy aquatic habitats.”

Riverside Drive from Vassar Avenue to Angela Boulevard is currently closed due to the project.

The city plans to complete this project before October.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman on her way home from work explained what she saw to 16 News Now moments after the crash.
Witness tried helping victims in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
Edith Schmucker
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski has died after car crash in Nappanee.
Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in Elkhart County crash
The Michiana community remembers Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson who were killed in a car crash...
Michiana community remembers Walorski staffers killed in crash

Latest News

Benjamin Harrison Elementary hosts 2nd annual ‘All Class Reunion’
Harrison Elementary hosts 2nd annual ‘All Class Reunion’
Benjamin Harrison Elementary holds 2nd annual "All Class Reunion".
Benjamin Harrison Elementary holds 2nd annual 'All Class Reunion'
Michael Feltz
Former softball coach pleads guilty to sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl
Softball coach pleads guilty to sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl.
Softball coach pleads guilty to sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl
Filling an elected official, ballot vacancy.
Filling an elected official, ballot vacancy