Chalk the Block gets underway in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - It won’t be long before the streets of St. Joseph, Michigan are transformed into beautiful artwork.

Chalk the Block will begin Friday evening and go through Sunday, August 7.

This year, 36 amateur and professional artists will create masterpieces with chalk

“We’ve got just some fun cool things,” said Daniele Crevier from St. Joseph Today. “Anything from nature to movie scenes to favorite photos from their family memories that they’ve recreated in chalk which is a lot of fun.”

Artwork will be displayed on Broad and Pleasant Streets.

Broad Street will be closed from State to Lake Boulevard for the event.

