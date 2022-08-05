Car crash pushes truck into home in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a car crashed into a home in South Bend.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut and West Colfax. A black pick-up was t-boned and pushed into a home on the corner of the intersection.

The other vehicle fled the scene.

The occupants of the pick-up said a child in their vehicle suffered minor injuries. The homeowner said she was not home at the time of the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman on her way home from work explained what she saw to 16 News Now moments after the crash.
Witness tried helping victims in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski has died after car crash in Nappanee.
Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in Elkhart County crash
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others dead after crash in Elkhart County
Former President Trump issues statement on passing of Rep. Jackie Walorski

Latest News

Holcomb: House advances automatic taxpayer refund.
Holcomb: House advances automatic taxpayer refund
Vigil for Rep. Walorski, victims of tragic crash
Vigil for Rep. Walorski, victims of tragic crash
Car crash pushes truck into home in South Bend.
Car crash pushes truck into home in South Bend
WKVI radio legend Harold Welter remembers Jackie Walorski.
WKVI radio legend Harold Welter remembers Jackie Walorski
Vigil held to remember Jackie Walorski, other victims
Vigil held to remember Jackie Walorski, other victims