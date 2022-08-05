Car crash pushes truck into home in South Bend.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a car crashed into a home in South Bend.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut and West Colfax. A black pick-up was t-boned and pushed into a home on the corner of the intersection.

The other vehicle fled the scene.

The occupants of the pick-up said a child in their vehicle suffered minor injuries. The homeowner said she was not home at the time of the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.