Harrison Elementary hosts 2nd annual ‘All Class Reunion’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Harrison Elementary School held it’s second “All Class Reunion” on Friday.

The event was sponsored by G4L Inc., a nonprofit which works to support youth organizations and community needs. There was fun for the whole family including bounce houses, yard games, and local food vendors.

There’s even a Harrison Elementary “museum”, to show some of the history and accomplishments of former students.

“We have old trophies; we have some old alumni pictures,” said Daryl Hill, the founding member of G4L Inc. “We’re having events for kids, Boomer, bounce house, we are selling t-shirts, different paraphernalia. All we want to do is give back and show something positive, and create an atmosphere. Children, former students, current students, alumni, some have come back. We just want to give back and have some fun today.”

The oldest trophy that was on display for today’s event was all the way from 1939.

