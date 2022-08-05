Harrison Elementary hosts 2nd annual ‘All Class Reunion’

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Harrison Elementary School held it’s second “All Class Reunion” on Friday.

The event was sponsored by G4L Inc., a nonprofit which works to support youth organizations and community needs. There was fun for the whole family including bounce houses, yard games, and local food vendors.

There’s even a Harrison Elementary “museum”, to show some of the history and accomplishments of former students.

“We have old trophies; we have some old alumni pictures,” said Daryl Hill, the founding member of G4L Inc. “We’re having events for kids, Boomer, bounce house, we are selling t-shirts, different paraphernalia. All we want to do is give back and show something positive, and create an atmosphere. Children, former students, current students, alumni, some have come back. We just want to give back and have some fun today.”

The oldest trophy that was on display for today’s event was all the way from 1939.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman on her way home from work explained what she saw to 16 News Now moments after the crash.
Witness tried helping victims in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
Edith Schmucker
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski has died after car crash in Nappanee.
Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in Elkhart County crash
The Michiana community remembers Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson who were killed in a car crash...
Michiana community remembers Walorski staffers killed in crash

Latest News

Bills Jackie Walorski worked on this year
A look at the the work Jackie Walorski leaves behind
Indiana House passes amended abortion ban bill
Benjamin Harrison Elementary holds 2nd annual "All Class Reunion".
Benjamin Harrison Elementary holds 2nd annual 'All Class Reunion'
Michael Feltz
Former softball coach pleads guilty to sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl