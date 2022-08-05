Back to School: Goshen Community Schools

By Christine Karsten
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday marks the first day of classes for Goshen Community Schools.

Christine Karsten stopped by some of their schools to learn more about what is new this year. They have a new bus schedule, a new principal at one of its elementary schools, and a really cool dual language immersion program!

You can find out more information in the videos posted below. We hope you Redhawks have a great year!

New Principal at Prairie View Elementary School:

Dual Language Immersion Program and New Bus Schedule:

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman on her way home from work explained what she saw to 16 News Now moments after the crash.
Witness tried helping victims in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski has died after car crash in Nappanee.
Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in Elkhart County crash
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others dead after crash in Elkhart County
Former President Trump issues statement on passing of Rep. Jackie Walorski

Latest News

Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hope has a special message for students who...
Goshen Community Schools superintendent gives 'back to school' message
Goshen Community Schools have a new bus schedule, new principal, and a really cool dual...
New principal at Prairie View Elementary School in Goshen
Goshen Community Schools: Dual Immersion Program & Bus Tier System
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Isolated Downpours Friday, Hot and Humid for the Weekend