Witness tried helping victims in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski

ELKHART COUNTY Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a scene that continues to leave many in shock.

“It’s something that you never wish for anyone,” a witness told 16 News Now Wednesday night.

Four people dead in a fatal car crash including Indiana Representative and South Bend native Jackie Walorski.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, it all happened just after 12:30 p.m. on State Road 19 in Nappanee when police say a red Buick crossed over the center line into the south bound lane and hit a silver Toyota Rav 4 head on.

Inside the Toyota, Walorski and two of her key staffers, 28-year-old Emma Thomson and 27-year-old Zachery Pott, all whom died.

A woman on her way home from work explained what she saw to 16 News Now moments after the crash.

“I saw the vehicle spinning and heading towards my vehicle. I threw my phone across the car, slammed my car in park and just ran as fast I could to the first car,” the woman said. “I just wanted to help people and I feel guilty because I threw my phone in the car instead of calling 911. I threw my phone and I ran. I think that costs like three minutes.”

“But you ran and tried to help them?” the woman was asked. “I did,” she replied as she choked up from the tears running down her face.

The sole driver of the Buick, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker of Nappanne, was pronounced dead at the scene -- one that has since been cleared but will never be forgotten.

“I saw some really really awful s*** today that like I will keep with me for the rest of my life. I’m really sorry.”

The Elkhart County Coroner’s Office and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.