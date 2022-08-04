Warsaw mayor met with Rep. Jackie Walorski just hours before fatal crash

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Flags are at half staff following in Warsaw Thursday night.

It comes one day after Rep. Jackie Walorski was in Warsaw meeting with the Mayor Joe Thallemer just hours before she was killed. There right by here side was Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, her two key aids.

According to Thallemer, that meeting lasted until about 11:15 am. on Wednesday.

Hours later, following a visit to Claypool, Walorski, Thomson and Potts all were killed in a crash in Nappanee making Thallemer and the City of Warsaw one of Walorski’s last stops.

“Her whole staff had been reaching out in anticipation of January 1, 2023 this being a part of her district. I know that is what she was doing here yesterday. Getting back, getting her feet on the ground. Putting her ear to the tracks as far as the orthopedic industry. It was just a really good informative meeting yesterday and Zach and Emma were both there. I didn’t speak with Emma. She was really busy. I spoke with Zach and just heartbreaking, heartbreaking for everyone,” Thallemer said.

Despite the heartbreaking news, Thallemer saying he is humbled to have been able to spend one of Walorski’s very last meetings with her and her staff.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.