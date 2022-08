I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my good friend, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, her aide Emma Thomson, and community leader Zachery Potts. Jackie was a wonderful woman and an impassioned advocate for the people of Indiana. We worked together very closely, and I was privileged to know her for many years. May the families and loved ones of Jackie, Emma, and Zachery find comfort during this tragic time. They will be greatly missed!