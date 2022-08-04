Riley football enters new era with new head coach

By Drew Sanders and Matt Loch
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Armed with a new head coach, a new attitude, and some secret weapons in their skill positions, this year’s Riley High School football team is determined to right the ship to get the Wildcats back to their winning ways in South Bend.

“It’s just been great,” says first-year head coach Darrick Lee. “The community has embraced me again and have been extremely positive in wanting to help in any way possible and we just want to make sure we repay that by going out and giving them a good product on the field.”

“People aren’t ready for Riley I’m not going to lie,” says senior wideout Shamar Jackson. “It’s going to be like a whole new season, a whole different team. We have a whole new team. We have a couple people that came back, but it’s a lot of new faces.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman on her way home from work explained what she saw to 16 News Now moments after the crash.
Witness tried helping victims in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski has died after car crash in Nappanee.
Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in Elkhart County crash
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others dead after crash in Elkhart County
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
Lincoln Leuchtner
Suspect identified in machete attack in Elkhart Walmart parking lot

Latest News

Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94
St. Joseph High School baseball star Jayce Lee commits to Notre Dame.
St. Joseph High School baseball star Jayce Lee commits to Notre Dame
While Head Coach Cory Yeoman is entering his 20th season at the helm, he'll be leading a very...
Penn football looking to bounce back with young team
The Eagles are under new management, as former quarterback Frank Karczewski has returned to the...
New head football coach at Adams brings championship experience