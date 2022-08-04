Riley football enters new era with new head coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Armed with a new head coach, a new attitude, and some secret weapons in their skill positions, this year’s Riley High School football team is determined to right the ship to get the Wildcats back to their winning ways in South Bend.

“It’s just been great,” says first-year head coach Darrick Lee. “The community has embraced me again and have been extremely positive in wanting to help in any way possible and we just want to make sure we repay that by going out and giving them a good product on the field.”

“People aren’t ready for Riley I’m not going to lie,” says senior wideout Shamar Jackson. “It’s going to be like a whole new season, a whole different team. We have a whole new team. We have a couple people that came back, but it’s a lot of new faces.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.