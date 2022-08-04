Press Ganey, Forsta host annual ‘Community Day’

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Press Ganey’s employees serve the South Bend Community across 20 different organizations.

500 South Bend-based employees, and Press Ganey executives, were joined by Mayor James Mueller, Press Ganey CEO Patrick Ryan, and other leaders to start the day off.

Some of the sites where volunteers served the community include Ronald McDonald House Charities, the Salvation Army Kroc Center, and the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

“Especially coming out the pandemic, getting our team together, giving back to our community,” Ryan said. “It’s an important component of Press Ganey’s culture, to give back. We’ve got over 3,000 associates around the world today providing services, investing over a million dollars in their communities, and that really builds our culture, We’re about changing the way health care is delivered in this country, and there’s nothing better for your soul and your heart than to give back to your community.”

