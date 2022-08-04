Pipe bomb found at St. Joseph County home

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating after a pipe bomb was found at a home in St. Joseph County.

Officials were trying to locate a man wanted on a felony warrant on Wednesday. This investigation led officers to a home in the 52000 block of Hollyhock Road.

Two men were arrested on several charges. Officers also found a suspected pipe bomb and other bomb-making materials at the home.

Indiana State Police rendered the pipe bomb safe. There is no threat to the public, but the investigation is ongoing.

