Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph tours, volunteers at Unity Gardens

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football players are giving back to the South Bend community by spending time volunteering at Unity Gardens.

Irish safety Brandon Joseph, a transfer coming in from Northwestern, toured Unity Gardens to check out the garden and learn more about South Bend. He plans to spend more time at the garden volunteering after what he described as a hectic transfer portal.

“It was hectic, the transfer portal, the whole process of getting over here,” Joseph says. “But since I’ve been over here, I’ve loved it. It was the offseason was a lot when I got here, so the strength program was perfect for me and I’m just excited going into the season.”

Joseph was selected as a Walter Camp Second Team All-American for this upcoming season.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman on her way home from work explained what she saw to 16 News Now moments after the crash.
Witness tried helping victims in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski has died after car crash in Nappanee.
Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in Elkhart County crash
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others dead after crash in Elkhart County
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
Lincoln Leuchtner
Suspect identified in machete attack in Elkhart Walmart parking lot

Latest News

Welter and Walorski friendship
Local Sports Radio Legend Harold Welter talks friendship with Jackie Walorski
Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer reflects on Walorski's death one day after meeting with her in person.
Warsaw mayor met with Rep. Jackie Walorski just hours before fatal crash
Remembering Emma Thomson.
Remembering Emma Thomson
Remembering Emma Thomson.
Remembering Emma Thomson