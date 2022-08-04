Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph tours, volunteers at Unity Gardens

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football players are giving back to the South Bend community by spending time volunteering at Unity Gardens.

Irish safety Brandon Joseph, a transfer coming in from Northwestern, toured Unity Gardens to check out the garden and learn more about South Bend. He plans to spend more time at the garden volunteering after what he described as a hectic transfer portal.

“It was hectic, the transfer portal, the whole process of getting over here,” Joseph says. “But since I’ve been over here, I’ve loved it. It was the offseason was a lot when I got here, so the strength program was perfect for me and I’m just excited going into the season.”

Joseph was selected as a Walter Camp Second Team All-American for this upcoming season.

