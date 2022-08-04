New daycare at Columbia Elementary School in Rochester helps faculty, staff members with young children

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - Faculty and staff members at Columbia Elementary School in Rochester who have young children are getting some help thanks to a new daycare there.

The youngsters are cared for by five different full-time staff members. These kids are allowed to stay in daycare until they reach preschool age. Then, they can continue going to Columbia as preschoolers.

School officials say this is a resource that can go a long way in helping them retain faculty and staff members with young children.

“I’m a mom of boys,” says Kristy Flynn, special education teacher at Columbia Elementary School. “I have twins. They’re currently 17 months today. They’re in the nursery. I dropped them off. The girls here that they hired are wonderful. They’re in the same building as me. Hopefully, they don’t hear my voice and start crying, but it’s wonderful.”

Some Rochester High School students also help with the kids to gain valuable experience for their futures in childcare.

