New daycare at Columbia Elementary School in Rochester helps faculty, staff members with young children

By Jack Springgate
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - Faculty and staff members at Columbia Elementary School in Rochester who have young children are getting some help thanks to a new daycare there.

The youngsters are cared for by five different full-time staff members. These kids are allowed to stay in daycare until they reach preschool age. Then, they can continue going to Columbia as preschoolers.

School officials say this is a resource that can go a long way in helping them retain faculty and staff members with young children.

“I’m a mom of boys,” says Kristy Flynn, special education teacher at Columbia Elementary School. “I have twins. They’re currently 17 months today. They’re in the nursery. I dropped them off. The girls here that they hired are wonderful. They’re in the same building as me. Hopefully, they don’t hear my voice and start crying, but it’s wonderful.”

Some Rochester High School students also help with the kids to gain valuable experience for their futures in childcare.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman on her way home from work explained what she saw to 16 News Now moments after the crash.
Witness tried helping victims in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski has died after car crash in Nappanee.
Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in Elkhart County crash
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others dead after crash in Elkhart County
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
Lincoln Leuchtner
Suspect identified in machete attack in Elkhart Walmart parking lot

Latest News

House voting on abortion bill amendments
House voting on abortion bill amendments
Remembering Zachery Potts.
Remembering Zachery Potts
Community memorial vigil for Walorski, others on Thursday.
Community memorial vigil for Walorski, others on Thursday
Doctor (gynecologist or psychiatrist) consulting and examining woman patient's health in...
Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of man having mental episode