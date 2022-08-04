Local Sports Radio Legend Harold Welter talks friendship with Jackie Walorski

KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) - Harold Welter is best known for his 57 years in sports radio, but less known is his political background and friendship with late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.

“You know, you always think there’s going to be a next time, and with her leaving us so abruptly, I mean, it was just a shocker to all of us,” Welter says, recalling their last conversation.

Harold Welter met Jackie Walorski because of Congress, but their friendship grew due to their love for kids, and Welter losing one.

“We lost a daughter when she was 17 years old, and in high school, and that is why we started the Cheryl Lyn Welter Charitable Foundation,” says Welter.

The Cheryl Lyn Welter Charitable Foundation’s mission is to change the lives of underprivileged children in rural Indiana schools, giving out grants to teachers to help enhance student’s education.

“And so, Jackie was all about that and she was very, very supportive of the foundation,” Welter says.

According to Welter, Walorski was the kind of person that was always looking forward, making goals and plans for the future, and always challenging those around her to do the same.

In a letter written to Welter not even two months before her passing, Walorski did just that.

“The last paragraph of the letter, she said I can’t wait to see what happens with the Cheryl Lyn Welter Charitable Foundation going forward, and I thought, that is so Jackie. She was always aware of the history, of the traditions in a community but she also was always looking forward. So, she complimented me on the past, but she challenged me going forward, and that was Jackie,” says Welter.

