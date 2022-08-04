Lawmakers remember US Representative killed in deadly crash as a woman who lived a ‘life of service’

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As news of the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) spreads through the hallways of Capitol Hill, outside her once buzzing office hangs a simple black ribbon.

Remembrances are pouring in for the Congresswoman who died in a crash along with two of her staffers.

Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio) remembers being ‘stunned’ at the news that Walorski had passed.

“Incredibly surprised... just had been in a meeting. Jackie had participated in that meeting virtually last week,” he said. He added that the tragedy “reminded me how fragile life is. That we never can take for granted that there are going to be another day, week, month ahead. And, we’ve got to make sure that we live every moment to the fullest.

Joyce started on the ethics committee with Walorski more than three years ago.

He calls her well prepared and someone who wanted to leave Congress better than how she found it.

He remembers personal conversations they would share, during their time working together.

“She would tell me about her days serving as a reporter I would talk to her about my days serving as a prosecutor and we would kind of compare notes about various criminal cases that she had covered as a reporter and so she and I kind of shared that common bond,” he said. “...And so, you know, I’m going to miss that. I’m going to miss next time our Ethics Committee meeting is over, not being able to walk out the door with Jackie and share some of those moments.”

Joyce called Jackie an “incredible member of Congress” and he spoke about her previous role in the Indiana state legislature and her mission work.

I'm shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and the other victims of this terrible crash. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) August 3, 2022

Lawmakers also expressed love for the families of the victims.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi released this statement:

“Today, the United States House of Representatives sadly mourns the sudden and tragic passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. A lifelong Hoosier, Congresswoman Walorski lived a life of service: whether caring for impoverished children in Romania, representing her community in the Indiana Statehouse or serving nearly a decade in the House. She passionately brought the voices of her north Indiana constituents to the Congress, and she was admired by colleagues on both sides of the aisle for her personal kindness. Our Congressional community also mourns the loss of two devoted members of her staff, Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson. May it be a comfort to Jackie’s husband and partner in service, Dean, the entire Walorski family, the families of all the victims and the office of Indiana’s Second Congressional District that so many joining them in mourning and are praying for them at this sad time.”

