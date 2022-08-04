Abortion debate continues as legislators seek to remove rape, incest exceptions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - A total of 86 amendments were filed in the House of Representatives seeking changes to a bill that would ban most abortions in Indiana.

Lawmakers say the measure—as written—would stop “95 plus percent” of all the abortions that now take place in Indiana.

Yet, efforts continued today to further block access to the procedure.

“And if human life begins at conception, those preborn human beings deserve the same protections that you and I deserve. Because murder is always the willful taking of an innocent human being’s life and therefore abortion is always murder,” Rep. John Jacob, (R) Indianapolis told house members.

Rep. Jacob was speaking for an amendment that would deny abortion access to victims of rape and incest.

“No one chooses to be a victim of rape or incest, which is also rape,” added Rep. Karen Engleman, (R) Georgetown. “Ending the life of an unborn child is neither necessary nor an evidence-based treatment for rape.”

Rep. Mitch Gore, (D) Indianapolis countered, “I’ve spent my pro career, among other things, locking rapists up. This amendment would allow them to choose the mother of their children. Please be reasonable.”

House members voted against the amendment, (39 to 61) and in favor of allowing abortion ban exceptions for rape and incest victims.

Another proposed amendment would have established a statewide referendum this November that would let Hoosiers weigh in on whether or not to allow abortion.

“And I think what people in Indiana are doing, they’re looking at what happened in Kansas. They’re recognizing that the State of Kansas allowed their citizens to weigh in on this subject and whether you like the results of how the poll, the vote ended or not, those people had the right to vote,” said Rep. Sue Errington, (D) Muncie.

“We are a body, majority men. Only a woman can get pregnant and carry a child, and I just think that we need to put this up to the people,” added Re. Cherrish Pryor, (D) Indianapolis.

Only 32 members supported a referendum, while 68 voted no.

The bill is now eligible for a final vote in the house as soon as tomorrow.

One of the amendments that was successful moves the effective date of the bill to September 15th, instead of September 1st.

