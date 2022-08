INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Governor Eric Holcomb has instructed that flags be flown at half-staff after Rep. Jackie Walorski passed in a car crash on Wednesday.

Residents’ flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until the date of her burial.

Gov. Holcomb is also asking businesses to lower their flags.

