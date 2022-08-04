First Alert Forecast: Few Downpours Thursday and Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: A few morning showers will give way to another warm and muggy day. Highs will get back into the middle 80s with high humidity. With a mixture of clouds and sun during the afternoon the temperatures will feel like near 90 degrees. During the afternoon and early evening there is the chance for some scattered downpours. No severe weather is expected but we will likely see locally heavy rain and some thunder and lightning. High of 84 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

MODERATE SWIM RISK: A moderate swim risk has been issued for all Michiana beaches for today. This means that choppy waves and strong currents could create dangerous swimming conditions. Check the flags before thinking about swimming and make sure to be safe in and around lake Michigan.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few scattered downpours early will give way to a mixture of clouds and stars overnight. Most of the showers will shut off as the sun sets so the overnight hours will likely be dry. Temperatures will fall back into the lower 60s by the early morning. Low of 63 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: The warmth and humidity will remain across the area along with a mixture of clouds and sun. The scattered downpours will be possible again during the afternoon. Not everyone will see these showers but those that do could experience some locally heavy rainfall and a bit of thunder and lightning. Otherwise, it will be warm and muggy with a heat index expected in the upper 80s. High of 85 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with high humidity. Temperatures will continue to rise back into the upper 80s. With dewpoints in the lower 70s the heat index will push into the middle 90s during the afternoon. High of 88 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Staying warm and humid on Sunday with a heat index once again pushing the upper 90s. The afternoon on Sunday will feature a chance for scattered thunderstorms to develop. This will be out ahead of our next chance for rain which will come in during the afternoon on Monday. As a front moves into the area this will bring scattered thunderstorms back to the region. Highs will then drop back down below average for a few days with lower humidity. A bit of relief in the middle of next week! Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 94

Wednesday’s Low: 70

Precipitation: 0.62″

