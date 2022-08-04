17-year-old from Dowagiac dead after single car crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Cass County.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Landen Taggart, of Dowagiac. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on Peavine Street and California Road, in Pokagon Township, when a large tree limb fell on a vehicle.

The impact caused the car to hit another tree, on the side of the road.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.