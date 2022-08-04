17-year-old from Dowagiac dead after single car crash in Cass County
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Cass County.
The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Landen Taggart, of Dowagiac. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on Peavine Street and California Road, in Pokagon Township, when a large tree limb fell on a vehicle.
The impact caused the car to hit another tree, on the side of the road.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.