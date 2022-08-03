Voter turnout slow, but steady for primaries in southwest Michigan

(WNDU) - Election officials described the voter turnout for most Michigan primaries in our area as slow, but steady.

In Berrien County, election officials say in-person voting was lower compared to previous years. However, with more absentee voters eligible this election season, officials say absentee voting took a big jump in Niles Charter Township, with nearly 1,100 out of 1,400 absentee ballots received.

As for the Milton Township precinct in Cass County, several voters say the voting process was smooth thanks to the help of many volunteers.

“For an election this size with about 500-600 people, we like to have eight to ten workers on site,” says Tony Floyd, clerk in Milton Township. “For the general election coming up in November, we would like to have 15 to 16, so we appreciate if people are interested in working to please contact your local polling place.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.