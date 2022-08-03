Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, the team said.

He was 94. Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles, according to the team, which spoke to family members.

As the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, Scully saw it all and called it all. He began in the 1950s era of Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson.

