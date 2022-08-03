Tight race on millage proposal for Edwardsburg Public Schools

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - It is one of the biggest stories we have been following: A millage proposal for Edwardsburg Public Schools.

The project would provide millions of dollars for school improvements.

As of late Tuesday evening, the race was close.

Superintendent Jim Knoll said all along that he was “cautiously optimistic” residents would vote in favor of this.

“...it’s been a three-year process to get here, we’ve had well over 200 people involved. So we have a list of things that we have to do. We have a list of things that we would want; and we have some things that are needed...And that’s what we were careful about this time is to only go after things that are really needed,” said Knoll.

The corporation does, however, have a back-up plan.

A more than 59-million-dollar bond would allow the school district to make over a dozen improvements over the next 20 years.

“We need some updates. We haven’t had a bond in about 20 years and things have changed quite a bit during that time. Technology, safety, security and just facilities. My gosh, our roofs are getting a little rough in places...When we started this whole process, it was safety and security. Things have changed, people do silly things that they didn’t do much back in the day. So it’s really important to protect our staff and students and make sure it’s a safe environment.”

Other projects include new athletic fields and consolidating campuses.

The corporation says they want students to have a comfortable learning environment.

“This isn’t about me. This is about the legacy we are leaving for the community, and the community really expects great things from the schools, and we try to produce for them,” said Knoll.

