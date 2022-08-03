St. Joseph High School baseball star Jayce Lee commits to Notre Dame

By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph baseball star Jayce Lee has made his college decision official by committing to Notre Dame on Tuesday afternoon.

He said despite the coaching change, Notre Dame is always where he wanted to go.

16 News Now Sports Director Matt Loch sat down for an interview with Lee on his decision.

“It feels good,” Lee said. “It’s been a long, hard process talking to a lot of schools, my parents talking to a lot of schools on a daily basis. It’s just a big weight off my chest to get this commitment done. Notre Dame was always one of my dream schools that I wanted to go to. They have a great education at Notre Dame. The coaches really wanted me and they make sure I knew they wanted me. After playing pretty good a couple weekends I got in contact with the new coaches and then the recruiting process just picked up right where it left off with Notre Dame.”

