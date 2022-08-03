South Bend Police searching for missing 53-year-old man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing 53-year-old man.

Kevin Davie was last seen near Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard on July 15, but his disappearance was just recently reported to the department.

Davie is 6′1″ and weighs 240 pounds. He has gray hair, a goatee, and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Kevin’s whereabouts, please call Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.

