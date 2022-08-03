South Bend Police Department hosts ‘National Night Out’

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual community-building campaign promotes relationships between police and the community.

On Tuesday, hundreds of community members came out to the South Bend Police Department to enjoy free food, games, and much more.

The annual event happens on the first Tuesday of August.

The department said they hope events like these shows the officers in a different light.

“It’s enjoyable to see our community members out having fun,” said James Burns, an officer with the department. “The children, the adults, and everybody coming together in one place to see their police department in a different light.”

Officer Burns told 16 News Now that an estimated 1300 people attended the event.

