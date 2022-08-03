Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Jackie Walorski, U.S. representative for Indiana’s 2nd congressional district, died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office confirmed her identity in a press release sent out to the media just before 3:40 p.m.

Officers were called to the area of State Road 19 and State Road 119 in Nappanee just after 12:30 p.m. on reports of a crash involving two vehicles. Police say a northbound passenger car traveled left of the center line and collided head-on with a southbound SUV.

All three occupants in the southbound vehicle died as a result of their injuries:

Jackie Walorski, 58, of Elkhart

Zachery Potts, 27, of Mishawaka

Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington, D.C.

The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Elkhart County Coroner’s Office and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation.

Local leaders in the community are speaking out about Wednesday’s tragedy:

My full statement on the passing of Jackie Walorski, my dear friend and one of the greatest public servants I've ever known: — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 3, 2022

