Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in Elkhart County crash

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski has died after car crash in Nappanee.
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski has died after car crash in Nappanee.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Jackie Walorski, U.S. representative for Indiana’s 2nd congressional district, died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office confirmed her identity in a press release sent out to the media just before 3:40 p.m.

Officers were called to the area of State Road 19 and State Road 119 in Nappanee just after 12:30 p.m. on reports of a crash involving two vehicles. Police say a northbound passenger car traveled left of the center line and collided head-on with a southbound SUV.

All three occupants in the southbound vehicle died as a result of their injuries:

  • Jackie Walorski, 58, of Elkhart
  • Zachery Potts, 27, of Mishawaka
  • Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington, D.C.

The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Elkhart County Coroner’s Office and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation.

Local leaders in the community are speaking out about Wednesday’s tragedy:

Mayor Rod Roberson released a statement on the death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.
Mayor Rod Roberson released a statement on the death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.(WNDU)

This is a developing story, stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

3 dead after crash in Elkhart County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of State Road 19 and State Road 119.

News

Voter turnout slow, but steady for primaries in southwest Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Election officials described the voter turnout for most Michigan primaries in our area as slow, but steady.

Crime

Employee hurt after stabbing at Taco Bell in South Bend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The employee told police that the suspect stabbed him following a confrontation inside the restaurant.

News

WNDU FAWD NOON NEWS 8/3/2022

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Bicyclist killed after getting hit by train in Goshen

Updated: 4 hours ago
A bicyclist is dead after getting hit by a train Wednesday morning in Goshen.

News

Suspect identified in machete attack in Elkhart Walmart parking lot

Updated: 4 hours ago
Elkhart Police have identified the suspect who was arrested after a Walmart employee was stabbed with a machete on Tuesday morning as Lincoln Leuchtner, 25, of Elkhart.

News

City of Elkhart opens cooling station at High Dive Pavilion

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It opened at noon and will remain open until 6 p.m.

News

A look inside the expanded Apothica Teas

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
One Niles business has only been open for a few years and has already expanded.

News

Bicyclist killed after getting hit by train in Goshen

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Lincoln Avenue crossing.

News

South Bend Police searching for missing 53-year-old man

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Kevin Davie was last seen near Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard on July 15, but his disappearance was just recently reported to the department.