Michiana leaders speak with 16 News Now about Rep. Walorski’s death

(WNDU) - Leaders in Michiana are speaking out after learning about the death of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.

Walorski, who had represented Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District since 2012, was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County.

Two staffers for Walorski who were in the same vehicle at the time—identified as Zachery Potts, 27, of Mishawaka and Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington, D.C.—also died in the crash. Meanwhile, the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, who was identified as Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

16 News Now reached out to several leaders who represent Michiana and asked them to speak about the life and legacy of Rep. Walorski live on our air.

Outgoing U.S. Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI 6th District):

Indiana Sen. David Niezgodski (D-South Bend):

Indiana Rep. Timothy Wesco (R-Osceola):

South Bend Mayor James Mueller (D):

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson (D):

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood (R):

South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Jeff Rea:

Meanwhile, in the video posted at the top of this story, our Senior Reporter Mark Peterson gives his own perspective on Walorski’s tragic death.

