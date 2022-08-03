A look inside the expanded Apothica Teas

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - One Niles business has only been open for a few years and has already expanded.

Apothica Teas opened its doors in 2019, shortly before the pandemic.

In just a few short years, the steampunk-themed tearoom has doubled in size after proprietors Shane and Laura Hollister took over the space next door.

Now, guests can choose from more than 100 different flavors of tea, an expanded food menu and plenty of items from other small businesses.

“If you come in the front door and you haven’t been in for a while, the counters have changed, the carpet is new, some of the lighting is even new, some of the fixtures on the wall,” said Shane Hollister. “And some of the faces. We’ve had to expand our employees, our serving staff because of the business so you’ll see some new faces as well.”

To learn more or to reserve a table for afternoon tea, click here.

