‘Jackie was full of life’: Washington lawmakers react to passing of Rep. Jackie Walorski

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), 58, died Wednesday in a car accident. Walorski was traveling with two of her staffers who also died in the crash.

Messages from both sides of the aisle poured in as lawmakers on Capitol Hill learned of her passing.

The congresswoman served Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in Washington for nearly a decade. Part of her duties included a spot on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee.

“Jackie was just full of life. She could light up any room she was in. She often referred to herself as a ‘happy Hoosier.’ And for us to work with her, she’s brought so much joy, so much passion. She’s brilliant, both as a legislator and a person. And I’ll tell you, there’s nothing she couldn’t do,” said Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas), ranking member of the Ways and Means Committee.

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) also worked with Walorski on the committee.

This is terribly sad news.



Jackie was a friend & colleague in Congress. On @WaysMeansCmte, despite being on different sides of the aisle, we found many bipartisan issues to work on together.



My thoughts are with Rep. Walorski's family and the families of others killed. https://t.co/Htfi9Qvnvf — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) August 3, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered the flags be flown at half-staff at the Capitol. The White House also announced it will fly flags at haltafff-s.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.